2022 Mitsubishi Outlander

4,452 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

6043811161

ES - Low Mileage

Location

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

6043811161

4,452KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9016750
  • Stock #: B6271A
  • VIN: JA4J4TA88NZ616041

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 4,452 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage! Style, luxury, and power come together in this bold 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander. This 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. Designed with your family in mind, the Mitsubishi Outlander blends sophistication and convenience with innovative, purposeful technologies. Experience cutting-edge Super All-Wheel Control with up to 6 modes for reliable handling and stability. Featuring a beautifully sculpted exterior, a refine driving experience, and tech rich cabin make for a revolutionary new experience in the SUV segment. For an intuitive driving experience, check out this redesigned 2022 Outlander.This low mileage SUV has just 4,452 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 181HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. Our Outlander's trim level is ES. This Outlander ES comes very well equipped with LED headlights, an 8 inch color display that's compatible with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM and streaming audio. Get comfortable in the ultra supportive heated front seats with dual zone climate control and durable cloth seat material. Additional features include lane changing alert with blind spot detection, remote keyless entry, an enhanced suspension with active stability control, tumble forward rear seat, rear parking sensors with a rear view camera, hill hold assist, lane departure warning, forward collision alert, stylish aluminum wheels and much more. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia Serving the Abbotsford area, Fraser Valley Pre-Owned, located at 30125 Auto Mall Drive in Abbotsford, BC, is your premier retailer of used vehicles. Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

