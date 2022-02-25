$60,867+ tax & licensing
$60,867
+ taxes & licensing
Abbotsford Chrysler
1-800-627-2513
2022 Nissan Frontier
Crew Cab SV - Heated Seats
Location
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-627-2513
7,046KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8356239
- Stock #: N116163A
- VIN: 1N6ED1EK1NN603055
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
With intense trucking capability, and the light size and power to tackle the trails, this 2022 Frontier is your tool and toy all in one. This 2022 Nissan Frontier is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
Massive power and massive fun, this 2022 Frontier proves that size isn't everything. Full of fun features for both work and play, along with best-in-class standard horsepower, this 2022 Frontier really is the king of midsize trucks. If you want one truck that can do it all in style and comfort, this 2022 Nissan Frontier is an easy choice.This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 7,046 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.8L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Frontier's trim level is Crew Cab SV. This Frontier SV adds on even more features to the base model including heated seats, a heated leather steering wheel, dual zone automatic air conditioning, alloy wheels, and remote start. This midsize truck is an everyday workhorse with towing equipment with sway control, automatic locking hubs, tow hooks, automatic headlamps, fog lamps, and two 120V outlets. Stay connected with modern technology features such as touchscreen with voice activation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. Other great features include remote keyless entry and push button start, collision mitigation, lane departure warning, blind spot warning, and distance pacing. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Collision Mitigation, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $599.00, Fuel Surcharge: $119.00, Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Collision Mitigation
