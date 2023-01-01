2022 Nissan Kicks

$25,998 + taxes & licensing 4 5 , 6 0 3 K M Used Get Financing

9499264 Stock #: NS053201A

NS053201A VIN: 3N1CP5BV8NL502699

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 45,603 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes REAR CAMERA Rear Parking Sensors ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Rear Park Assist Lane Departure Warning Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Rear side impact airbag Front Pedestrian Braking Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Controls Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Speed Control Illuminated Entry Rear Window Defroster Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Front Bucket Seats rear reading lights Front Reading Lights Cloth Seat Trim Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats Sport steering wheel Mechanical Power Steering Front Anti-Roll Bar 3.927 Axle Ratio Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Bluetooth 6 Speakers Android Auto Apple CarPlay Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Exterior Rear Window Wiper 16" steel wheels w/full wheel covers Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Fully automatic headlights Seating Split Folding Rear Seat Additional Features Panic Alarm Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Radio data system 1-touch up Bumpers: body-colour Front wheel independent suspension Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest Blind Spot Detection Auto high-beam headlights Blind spot warning NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Highbeam Assist Radio: Display Audio System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.