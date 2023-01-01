$25,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,998
+ taxes & licensing
Abbotsford Hyundai
1-800-684-2294
2022 Nissan Kicks
2022 Nissan Kicks
S - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
$25,998
+ taxes & licensing
45,603KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9499264
- Stock #: NS053201A
- VIN: 3N1CP5BV8NL502699
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # NS053201A
- Mileage 45,603 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $26778 - Our Price is just $25998!
Make the most of every day with the versatile, spirited, and efficient 2022 Kicks. This 2022 Nissan Kicks is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
This Kicks did not take any shortcuts, but it is offering you a shortcut to possibility. Make the most of every day with intelligent features that help you express your personal style and feel your playlist with the incredible infotainment system. It really is time you put you first, and this 2022 Kicks is here for it.This SUV has 45,603 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 122HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Kicks's trim level is S. This Kicks S offers a ton of style and is built to your beat, featuring touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and Siri Eyes Free. The spirited performance is further enhanced with advanced safety features like emergency braking, lane departure warning, high beam assist, blind spot detection, rear parking sensors, and a rearview camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Lane Departure Warning, Highbeam Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Rear Park Assist, Rear Camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/
Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.
Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
REAR CAMERA
Rear Parking Sensors
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Rear Park Assist
Lane Departure Warning
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag
Front Pedestrian Braking
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Speed Control
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Cloth Seat Trim
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Sport steering wheel
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
3.927 Axle Ratio
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
6 Speakers
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Window Wiper
16" steel wheels w/full wheel covers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Fully automatic headlights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest
Blind Spot Detection
Auto high-beam headlights
Blind spot warning
NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Highbeam Assist
Radio: Display Audio System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1