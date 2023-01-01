Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Nissan Kicks

32,651 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

Contact Seller
2022 Nissan Kicks

2022 Nissan Kicks

S CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Nissan Kicks

S CVT

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
32,651KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9995051
  • Stock #: 23UTNA11031
  • VIN: 3N1CP5DVXNL511031

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Boulder Gray Pearl
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UTNA11031
  • Mileage 32,651 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

2023 Toyota Camry SE
 4,766 KM
$36,900 + tax & lic
2022 Nissan Kicks S ...
 32,651 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Toyota RAV4 AWD...
 52,174 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

604-857-XXXX

(click to show)

604-857-2657

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory