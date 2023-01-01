2022 Nissan Leaf

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 , 1 8 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10412259

10412259 Stock #: AB1788

AB1788 VIN: 1N4AZ1CV3NC558234

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # AB1788

Mileage 18,185 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Exterior Aluminum Wheels Interior Navigation Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Proximity Key Safety Lane Keep Assist Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features LED Lights Blind Spot Detection TOUCHSCREEN 360 Camera Electric Vehicle

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.