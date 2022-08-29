2022 Nissan Rogue

$36,998 + taxes & licensing 7 , 4 5 6 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9094618

Stock #: AH9411A

VIN: 5N1AT3AB6NC682493

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Super Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 7,456 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes Rear Parking Sensors ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Lane Departure Warning Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Rear side impact airbag Forward Collision Warning Front Pedestrian Braking Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Heated Steering Wheel Speed Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Front Bucket Seats Front Reading Lights Cloth Seat Trim Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats Heated Front Bucket Seats Front beverage holders Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes 17" Alloy Wheels Front Anti-Roll Bar 5.604 Axle Ratio Seating Heated Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Aluminum Wheels Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Media / Nav / Comm 4 Speakers Android Auto Apple CarPlay Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Radio data system Turn signal indicator mirrors Rear Anti-Roll Bar Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour LED Lights Speed-Sensitive Wipers Blind Spot Detection AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Auto high-beam headlights Blind spot warning Exterior parking camera rear High Beam Assist NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Radio: AM/FM Audio System w/4 Speakers

