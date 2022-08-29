$36,998+ tax & licensing
$36,998
+ taxes & licensing
Abbotsford Hyundai
1-800-684-2294
2022 Nissan Rogue
2022 Nissan Rogue
S AWD - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
$36,998
+ taxes & licensing
7,456KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9094618
- Stock #: AH9411A
- VIN: 5N1AT3AB6NC682493
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Super Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 7,456 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $38108 - Our Price is just $36998!
Thrilling power when you need it and long distance efficiency when you don't, this 2022 Rogue has it all covered. This 2022 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
Nissan was out for more than designing a good crossover in this 2022 Rogue. They were designing an experience. Whether your adventure takes you on a winding mountain path or finding the secrets within the city limits, this Rogue is up for it all. Spirited and refined with space for all your cargo and the biggest personalities, this Rogue is an easy choice for your next family vehicle.This low mileage SUV has just 7,456 kms. It's super black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 181HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Rogue's trim level is S AWD. Dial in adventure with the AWD terrain selector that keeps you rolling no matter the conditions. Go Rogue with driver assistance features like forward collision warning, emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, blind spot warning, high beam assist, driver alertness, and a rearview camera while heated seats, dual zone climate control, and a heated steering wheel bring amazing luxury. NissanConnect touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto makes for an engaging experience while aluminum wheels and LED lights provide impeccable style. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/
Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.
Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Rear Parking Sensors
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Lane Departure Warning
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag
Forward Collision Warning
Front Pedestrian Braking
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Cloth Seat Trim
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Front beverage holders
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
17" Alloy Wheels
Front Anti-Roll Bar
5.604 Axle Ratio
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Aluminum Wheels
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
4 Speakers
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
LED Lights
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
Blind Spot Detection
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Auto high-beam headlights
Blind spot warning
Exterior parking camera rear
High Beam Assist
NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Radio: AM/FM Audio System w/4 Speakers
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1