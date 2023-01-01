$73,993+ tax & licensing
$73,993
+ taxes & licensing
The Padda Auto Sales
604-756-3390
2022 RAM 1500
2022 RAM 1500
Limited Longhorn 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box
Location
The Padda Auto Sales
31731 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford, BC V2T 1V2
604-756-3390
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$73,993
+ taxes & licensing
34,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10012926
- Stock #: A4056
- VIN: 1C6SRFKM4NN111556
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 34,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Wireless Charger
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Air Conditioned Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
Convenience
Proximity Key
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
Bed Liner
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
The Padda Auto Sales
31731 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford, BC V2T 1V2