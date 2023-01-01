2022 RAM 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$73,993 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10012926

10012926 Stock #: A4056

A4056 VIN: 1C6SRFKM4NN111556

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 34,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Forward Collision Warning Blind Spot Monitor Rear Cross Traffic Alert Lane Departure Assist Auto Hold Brake Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Wireless Charger Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Seats Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Quads / Captains Air Conditioned Seats Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System Bluetooth Android Auto Apple CarPlay Warranty Balance of Factory Warranty Convenience Proximity Key Security Automatic High Beams Additional Features Bed Liner Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Heated Rear Seat(s) Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.