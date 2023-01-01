2022 RAM 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 , 6 6 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 10187859

10187859 Stock #: AB1724

AB1724 VIN: 1C6SRFJT0NN177238

Vehicle Details Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # AB1724

Mileage 8,662 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Cooled Seats Exterior Aluminum Wheels Fog Lamps Interior Navigation Heated Steering Wheel Comfort Climate Control Convenience Tow Hitch Proximity Key Safety Forward Collision Warning Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Premium Audio LED Lights SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.