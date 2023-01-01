$57,565+ tax & licensing
$57,565
+ taxes & licensing
2022 RAM 1500
2022 RAM 1500
Sport - Leather Seats - $215.49 /Wk
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
$57,565
+ taxes & licensing
31,415KM
Used
- VIN: 1C6SRFVT8NN437718
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Patriot Blue Pearl Coat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 31,415 KM
Vehicle Description
On sale now! This vehicle was originally listed at $75515. We've marked it down to $57565. You save $17950. Discover the inner beauty and rugged exterior of this stylish Ram 1500. This 2022 Ram 1500 is for sale today in Abbotsford.
The 2022 Ram 1500 does more than dominate the North American truck scene, it redefines. The Ram 1500 delivers power and performance everywhere you need it, with a tech-forward cabin that is all about comfort and convenience. Loaded with best-in-class features, it's easy to see why the Ram 1500 is so popular. With the most towing and hauling capability in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 31,415 kms. It's patriot blue pearl coat in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our 1500's trim level is Sport. Stepping up to this Ram 1500 Sport is a great choice as it comes loaded with exclusive aluminum wheels, black exterior accents, a heated leather steering wheel, LED fog lights, and a larger Uconnect touchscreen that's paired with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, streaming audio and 4G LTE. Additional features include a power driver's seat with heated front seats, power adjustable pedals, proximity keyless entry, a useful rear view camera, forward collision warning with active braking, power folding heated mirrors, a rear step bumper and all the towing equipment you need to get going. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, 5.7l V8 Hemi Mds Vvt Etorque Engine, 9 Speaker System With Subwoofer, Trailer Hitch.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6SRFVT8NN437718.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $215.49 with $0 down for 96 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, plus Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $179 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee $500 - if applicable ). See dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Mechanical
Trailer Hitch
Additional Features
9 Speaker System With Subwoofer
5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT eTorque Engine
