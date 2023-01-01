2022 RAM 3500

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 9 , 2 0 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 10278441

10278441 Stock #: P597757A

P597757A VIN: 3C63R3DL7NG214430

Vehicle Details Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P597757A

Mileage 39,206 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Safety REAR CAMERA Convenience Tow Hitch Proximity Key Mechanical Push Button Start Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Streaming Audio Additional Features Touch Screen SiriusXM Cargo Box Lights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.