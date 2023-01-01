$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 3500
Tradesman - Tow Hitch - $261.89 /Wk
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
7,237KM
Used
- Stock #: AB1802
- VIN: 3C63R3GJ2NG159454
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
According to Edmunds.com, the Ram 3500 is a top pick in the heavy-duty truck segment thanks to its refined interior, forgiving ride, and tremendous towing and hauling capabilities. This 2022 Ram 3500 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
Endlessly capable, this 2022 Ram 3500HD pulls out all the stops, and has the towing capacity that sets it apart from the competition. On top of its classic Ram toughness, this Ram 3500HD has an ultra quiet cabin full of amazing tech features that help make your work day more enjoyable. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking for serious recreational towing rig, this impressive 3500HD is ready for anything that you are.This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 7,237 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 410HP 6.4L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our 3500's trim level is Tradesman. This Ram 3500 is equipped with the Tradesman package and offers excellent features and a hard working attitude. This workhorse comes with a rubberized floor that makes it a breeze to keep clean, power heated mirrors, Uconnect touchscreen with wireless streaming audio, Keyless Go with push button start, cruise control, cargo box lights, a class V hitch receiver with trailer sway control, a handy rear view camera and a tough HD suspension that is designed to handle whatever you can throw at it! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Tow Hitch, Easy Clean Floors, Cargo Box Lights, Rear Camera, Touchscreen, Streaming Audio, Push Button Start.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C63R3GJ2NG159454.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $261.89 with $0 down for 96 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, plus Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $179 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee $500 - if applicable ). See dealer for details.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Proximity Key
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
TOUCHSCREEN
Cargo Box Lights
Easy Clean Floors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
