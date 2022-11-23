$162,888+ tax & licensing
2022 Rivian R1T
Launch Edition Quad Motor, No PST, No Lux Tax
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
- Listing ID: 9366133
- Stock #: B5374
- VIN: 7FCTGAAL4NN005374
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Electric
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # B5374
- Mileage 7,294 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner, Low Mileage! One of the First to Canada! Fully Loaded 2022 Rivian R1T Launch Edition! Pay NO PST Pay NO LUXURY TAX One Owner Super Clean History Fully Inspected - Like New Condition Hard Loaded - Has Every Feature! 0-60 in 3s! Quad Motor (4) 4x4 Large Battery Pack Navigation System 360-Degree Camera with Parking Assistance Apple CarPlay Android Auto Digital Gauge Cluster and Cockpit Digital Smart Touch Screen Heated Steering Wheel Heated Seats Cooled Seats Upgraded All Terrain Tires Air Suspension Power tonneau cover Panoramic Moonroof Comes with Charger All-Around Automatic Security Camera Upgraded Underbody Skid Plate (Factory Upgrade) + much, much, more! To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $555.73 with $0 down for 96 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $1690 documentation fee ). See dealer for details. Serving the Abbotsford, Lower Mainland, and Fraser Valley Area, Fraser Valley Pre-Owned is the only Pre-Owned Dealership that is located in an Auto Mall in Western Canada! We are located at 30125 Auto Mall Drive in Abbotsford, BC. Fraser Valley Pre-Owned is the premier retailer of used vehicles in the Lower Mainland. You can rest assured knowing that in order for us to operate in an Auto Mall, we are held to the utmost standard of service and reliability in the Pre-Owned vehicle market. Our Quality Guarantee: At Fraser Valley Pre-Owned, we do not perform vehicle service and inspections in-house. To maintain the highest standard of quality required to operate in an Auto Mall, we provide a full 360 inspection report through local, licensed, and reputable 3rd party mechanic shops. This means that our customers can rest assured knowing their vehicle will be fully inspected by an unbiased 3rd party mechanic at no cost to them, every single time. o~o
