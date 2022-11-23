2022 Rivian R1T

$162,888 + taxes & licensing 7 , 2 9 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9366133

9366133 Stock #: B5374

B5374 VIN: 7FCTGAAL4NN005374

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Electric

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # B5374

Mileage 7,294 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.