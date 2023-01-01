Menu
2022 Tesla Model 3

18,102 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2022 Tesla Model 3

2022 Tesla Model 3

MOONROOF, NAVIGATION, HEATED SEATS/STEERING WHEEL, DASHCAM

2022 Tesla Model 3

MOONROOF, NAVIGATION, HEATED SEATS/STEERING WHEEL, DASHCAM

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

18,102KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10607811
  • Stock #: RI236597A
  • VIN: 5YJ3E1EA3NF331508

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 18,102 KM

Vehicle Description

NAVIGATION, LEATHER SEATS, MOONROOF, GREAT CONDITION



Unveil the future of driving with the 2022 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus an emblem of innovation, sustainability, and exhilaration. This exceptional electric sedan is poised to redefine your driving experience. With its cutting-edge technology, seamless performance, and emission-free driving, the Model 3 Standard Range Plus transforms every journey into a captivating adventure. Embrace the thrill of instant acceleration, the convenience of advanced driver-assistance features, and the freedom from traditional fueling. Discover the 2022 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus at our dealership and embark on a new era of automotive excellence, where luxury meets electric mobility without compromise.


All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.


*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Admin fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Additional Features

1 Speed Automatic

