+ taxes & licensing
6043811161
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
6043811161
+ taxes & licensing
Dual Motor AWD, Long Range Battery, Full Self-Drive Capability, 19 Inch Sport Wheels, 2-Tone Black/White Interior We hand select every vehicle we purchase, offering our clients the best in value, and quality. Fraser Valley Pre-Owned will match or beat every one of our competitors prices! Compare at $86888 - is just $85778! Brand New & Fully Loaded w/ every Add-on Package available for this trim: Multilayer Pearl White Exterior Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive w/ Long Range Battery Life ($7,000 Add-On Package) Fully Automatic Driving Capability ($10,600 Add-On Package) (Buyers must register their car with Tesla before all self-drive features can be unlocked) 19 Inch Multi-Spoke Sport Wheels ($2000 Add-On Package) Upgraded Two-Tone Black & White Interior ($1,300 Add-On Package) Automatic Lane Change Automatic Parking Automatic Exit Navigation w/ Autopilot Control of traffic lights & Stop Signs + Much more New Arrival! This 2022 Tesla Model 3 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. This low mileage sedan has just 53 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a Dual Motor: Fr AC Induction/Rr AC Permanent Magnet engine. Our Model 3's trim level is Long Range AWD. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $532.81 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. (Includes 695 documentation fee, applicable finance fees, plus taxes. ). See dealer for details. Serving the Abbotsford area, Fraser Valley Pre-Owned, located at 30125 Auto Mall Drive in Abbotsford, BC, is your premier retailer of used vehicles. Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9