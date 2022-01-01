Menu
2022 Tesla Model 3

53 KM

Details

$85,778

+ tax & licensing
$85,778

+ taxes & licensing

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

6043811161

2022 Tesla Model 3

2022 Tesla Model 3

Long Range AWD Full Self Drive Computer, 19 Sport

2022 Tesla Model 3

Long Range AWD Full Self Drive Computer, 19 Sport

Location

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

6043811161

$85,778

+ taxes & licensing

53KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8076865
  Stock #: BA1873
  VIN: 5YJ3E1EB4NF101873

Vehicle Details

  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Electric
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # BA1873
  Mileage 53 KM

Vehicle Description

Dual Motor AWD, Long Range Battery, Full Self-Drive Capability, 19 Inch Sport Wheels, 2-Tone Black/White Interior We hand select every vehicle we purchase, offering our clients the best in value, and quality. Fraser Valley Pre-Owned will match or beat every one of our competitors prices! Compare at $86888 - is just $85778! Brand New & Fully Loaded w/ every Add-on Package available for this trim: Multilayer Pearl White Exterior Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive w/ Long Range Battery Life ($7,000 Add-On Package) Fully Automatic Driving Capability ($10,600 Add-On Package) (Buyers must register their car with Tesla before all self-drive features can be unlocked) 19 Inch Multi-Spoke Sport Wheels ($2000 Add-On Package) Upgraded Two-Tone Black & White Interior ($1,300 Add-On Package) Automatic Lane Change Automatic Parking Automatic Exit Navigation w/ Autopilot Control of traffic lights & Stop Signs + Much more New Arrival! This 2022 Tesla Model 3 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. This low mileage sedan has just 53 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a Dual Motor: Fr AC Induction/Rr AC Permanent Magnet engine. Our Model 3's trim level is Long Range AWD.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

