$74,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
6043811161
2022 Tesla Model 3
Standard Range Plus RWD No PST!
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
6043811161
$74,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8448594
- Stock #: DJ9394
- VIN: 5YJ3E1EAXNF199394
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 789 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, Clean History - No Accidents, Full Self-Driving Computer, Tesla Autopilot, Premium Connectivity, 360 Camera, Panoramic Moonroof, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto Brand New 2022 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus! Options/Features: - Full Self-Driving Computer - Tesla Autopilot - Premium Connectivity - 360 Camera - Panoramic Moonroof - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto - Full Tesla Warranty - Easy to Maintain Black Leather Interior - No PST! + much more! With a near ideal blend of versatility, driving range and stellar handling, the 2022 Tesla Model 3 is a class-leading EV for the masses. This 2022 Tesla Model 3 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. With a focus on sustainability, the 2022 Model 3 is Tesla's most economical electric vehicle option, brimming with bleeding-edge driving technology and safety features, with a modern, stylish exterior design. On the inside, the spacious and comfortable cabin features premium and high-quality build materials made with sustainable and recycled components, with an abundance of smart and intuitive connectivity features. Combining exciting driving dynamics with astounding driving range and exceptional charging speeds, the 2022 Tesla Model 3 excels in every scenario as an everyday electric vehicle.This low mileage sedan has just 789 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a Motor: AC Permanent Magnet -inc: 423 km estimated range engine. Our Model 3's trim level is Standard Range Plus RWD. Take things to the next level with this Model 3 RWD, with a heated leatherette steering wheel, premium heated synthetic leather seats, a large tinted sunroof with UV ray protection, dual-zone climate control, and an immersive 15-inch infotainment screen, bundled with smart routing navigation, satellite radio, and premium mobile connectivity. Occupant safety is guaranteed with adaptive cruise control, blind-spot detection, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, and front collision warning. Additional features include a vivid 360-degree camera, power trunk, LED lights, keyless entry, and even more. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $467.49 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. (Includes 695 documentation fee, applicable finance fees upto a max of 995, plus taxes. ). See dealer for details. Serving the Abbotsford area, Fraser Valley Pre-Owned, located at 30125 Auto Mall Drive in Abbotsford, BC, is your premier retailer of used vehicles. Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
