2022 Tesla Model 3
Standard Range Plus RWD - Fast Charging
8,245KM
Used
- Stock #: AB1569
- VIN: 5YJ3E1EA9NF171649
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 8,245 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2022 Tesla Model 3 is an electric vehicle that offers excellent performance and remarkable driving range, in a stylish and attractive package. This 2022 Tesla Model 3 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
With a focus on sustainability, the 2022 Model 3 is Tesla's most economical electric vehicle option, brimming with bleeding-edge driving technology and safety features, with a modern, stylish exterior design. On the inside, the spacious and comfortable cabin features premium and high-quality build materials made with sustainable and recycled components, with an abundance of smart and intuitive connectivity features. Combining exciting driving dynamics with astounding driving range and exceptional charging speeds, the 2022 Tesla Model 3 excels in every scenario as an everyday electric vehicle.This low mileage sedan has just 8,245 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a Motor: AC Permanent Magnet -inc: 423 km estimated range engine.
Our Model 3's trim level is Standard Range Plus RWD. Take things to the next level with this Model 3 RWD, with a heated leatherette steering wheel, premium heated synthetic leather seats, a large tinted sunroof with UV ray protection, dual-zone climate control, and an immersive 15-inch infotainment screen, bundled with smart routing navigation, satellite radio, and premium mobile connectivity. Occupant safety is guaranteed with adaptive cruise control, blind-spot detection, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, and front collision warning. Additional features include a vivid 360-degree camera, power trunk, LED lights, keyless entry, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Fast Charging, Synthetic Leather Seats, 360 Camera, Sunroof, Power Trunk, Navigation, Heated Steering Wheel.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas.
Vehicle Features
Power Trunk
Sunroof
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Forward collision alert
Navigation
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
Lane Keep Assist
4G WiFi
Synthetic Leather Seats
Fast Charging
