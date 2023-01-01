Menu
2022 Tesla Model Y

8,090 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

1-800-684-2294

2022 Tesla Model Y

2022 Tesla Model Y

Long Range PAY ONLY 5% TAX

2022 Tesla Model Y

Long Range PAY ONLY 5% TAX

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

8,090KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10529556
  • Stock #: AH9569
  • VIN: 7SAYGDEE4NF564191

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 8,090 KM

Vehicle Description

NAVIGATION, HEATED SEATS, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, 497 ESTIMATE RANGE, AUTOPILOT



Introducing the 2022 Tesla Model Y Long Range, a remarkable electric SUV that's ready to elevate your driving experience! This exceptional vehicle, with only 8,090 kilometers on the odometer, is now available at Abbotsford Hyundai. The Model Y Long Range is a testament to Tesla's commitment to cutting-edge technology and eco-friendly transportation. With its sleek design, impressive range, and lightning-fast acceleration, you'll be cruising in style and efficiency. Step into the future of automotive innovation and sustainability with this low-mileage gem. Don't miss your chance to own a piece of automotive excellence. Visit Abbotsford Hyundai today and experience the future of driving with the 2022 Tesla Model Y Long Range!



All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.



*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $599 Admin fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
1 Speed Automatic

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

