<p>The 2022 Tesla Model Y Performance a fusion of avant-garde technology, exhilarating performance, and sustainable innovation.?</p> <p><strong>Unmatched Performance</strong></p> <p>Equipped with a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system, the Model Y Performance accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in a breathtaking 3.5 seconds, reaching a top speed of 155 mph. Its lowered suspension and 21-inch alloy wheels not only enhance handling but also provide a dynamic and responsive driving experience. ?</p> <p><strong>Impressive Range and Efficiency</strong></p> <p>The Model Y Performance offers an EPA-estimated range of 303 miles on a single charge, ensuring both long-distance capability and daily practicality. Teslas extensive Supercharger network facilitates rapid charging, minimizing downtime during your journeys.?</p> <p><strong>Advanced Technology and Features</strong></p> <p>Inside, the minimalist cabin is dominated by a 15-inch central touchscreen that controls navigation, entertainment, and vehicle settings. Standard features include heated front and rear seats, a panoramic glass roof, and a premium 14-speaker sound system, ensuring comfort and enjoyment for all occupants. Teslas Autopilot system, featuring adaptive cruise control and lane-centering, comes standard, enhancing safety and convenience. ?</p> <p><strong>Safety and Reliability</strong></p> <p>The Model Y has consistently achieved top safety ratings, reflecting Teslas commitment to occupant protection. Owners have praised its dependable performance and the promptness of Teslas roadside assistance.</p> <p><strong>Sustainable Innovation</strong></p> <p>As a fully electric vehicle, the Model Y Performance produces zero tailpipe emissions, contributing to a more sustainable future without compromising on performance or luxury.?</p> <p>Experience the future of driving with the 2022 Tesla Model Y Performance where cutting-edge technology meets unparalleled performance.</p> <p>All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.</p> <p><em>All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge</em></p>

2022 Tesla Model Y

23,453 KM

2022 Tesla Model Y

Performance PERFORMANCE AWD

2022 Tesla Model Y

Performance PERFORMANCE AWD

Used
23,453KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 7SAYGDEF0NF521203

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour White
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 23,453 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
1 Speed Automatic

2022 Tesla Model Y