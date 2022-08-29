$89,888+ tax & licensing
6043811161
2022 Tesla Model Y
Long Range AWD - Fast Charging - $558 B/W
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
$89,888
- Listing ID: 9203248
- Stock #: B0077
- VIN: 7SAYGDEE6NF380077
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 11,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Fast Charging, Synthetic Leather Seats, 360 Camera, Sunroof, Premium Audio, Power Liftgate, Navigation, Blind Spot Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Alert, LED Lights, Proximity Key, 4G WiFi Spacious and comfortable, the 2022 Tesla Model 3 is a highly capable electric crossover SUV. This 2022 Tesla Model Y is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. This 2022 Tesla Model Y is engineered to masterfully blend efficient EV driving dynamics with unparalleled versatility, capability, and protection. The exterior styling features fluid and minimalist body lines with exemplary aerodynamic design, to create an overall attractive package. The interior space is a tech-lover's dream, loaded with cutting-edge connectivity and infotainment systems, in addition to well-built interior panels and premium trim materials. With impressive cargo volume, unmatched driving range and a host of safety features, the 2022 Tesla Model Y is a bonafide electric SUV offering.This SUV has 11,500 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a Dual Motor: Fr AC Induction/Rr AC Permanent Magnet engine. Our Model Y's trim level is Long Range AWD. Go beyond with this Model Y Long Range, equipped with a full time all-wheel-drive system, premium heated synthetic leather seats, a large tinted sunroof with UV ray protection, an air filtration system, and a sonorous 14 speaker premium audio system. Infotainment and connectivity are handled by an immersive 15-inch infotainment screen, bundled with smart routing navigation, satellite radio, video streaming, internet browsing and premium mobile connectivity. Additional features include, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot detection, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, 40-20-40 split folding rear seats, LED lights, a 360 degree camera, and much more. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $557.69 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. (Includes 695 documentation fee, applicable finance fees upto a max of 995, plus taxes. ). See dealer for details. Serving the Abbotsford area, Fraser Valley Pre-Owned, located at 30125 Auto Mall Drive in Abbotsford, BC, is your premier retailer of used vehicles. Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. o~o
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
