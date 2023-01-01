$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Abbotsford Chrysler
1-800-627-2513
2022 Toyota 4Runner
2022 Toyota 4Runner
SR5 - Sunroof - Apple CarPlay
Location
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-627-2513
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
26,652KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10464369
- Stock #: AB1819
- VIN: JTEKU5JR2N6048459
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AB1819
- Mileage 26,652 KM
Vehicle Description
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
Ready for any adventure, this Toyota 4Runner is the real deal. This 2022 Toyota 4Runner is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
The best stories begin where the road ends and this Toyota 4Runner is ready and capable for any off-road trail you put in front of it. This rugged family SUV offers the best of both worlds, with a refined interior and handsome exterior styling. If a simple family SUV just wont cut it for your active lifestyle, this powerful and ultra capable 4Runner is ready for the challenge! This SUV has 26,652 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 5 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 270HP 4.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our 4Runner's trim level is SR5. This impressive 4Runner comes loaded with a power sunroof, plush SofTex interior, power heated front seats, an 8 inch touchscreen that features Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, USB inputs, a rear view camera and a leather wrapped steering wheel with cruise and audio controls. Additional features include remote keyless entry, dynamic radar cruise control, front recovery tow hooks and 3 skid plates, stylish aluminum wheels, running boards, remote engine start, a useful tow hitch, Toyota Safety Sense, lane departure warning with steering assist, blind spot monitor, heated power side mirrors, LED fog lights plus so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Softex Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Interior
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Mechanical
Skid Plates
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
TOUCHSCREEN
SiriusXM
SofTex Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Abbotsford Chrysler
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1