2022 Toyota 4Runner

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 6 , 6 5 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 10464369

10464369 Stock #: AB1819

AB1819 VIN: JTEKU5JR2N6048459

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # AB1819

Mileage 26,652 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Exterior Sunroof Aluminum Wheels Fog Lamps Interior remote start Adaptive Cruise Control Mechanical Skid Plates Convenience Tow Hitch Safety Lane Departure Warning Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features LED Lights Blind Spot Detection TOUCHSCREEN SiriusXM SofTex Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.