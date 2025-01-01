$58,999+ tax & licensing
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
604-857-2657
Certified
$58,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Super White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 23UBNA50840
- Mileage 24,197 KM
Vehicle Description
Conquer the road with this rugged yet refined 2022 Toyota 4Runner TRD Sport, a perfect blend of off-road capability and sporty style. Unlike other 4Runner trims, the TRD Sport stands out with its exclusive X-REAS sport suspension for enhanced handling, sleek hood scoop, and bold 20-inch alloy wheels that give it an aggressive stance. Inside, you'll find a premium interior with SofTex-trimmed seats and a tech-packed infotainment system to keep you comfortable and connected on every adventure. Whether you're tackling rough terrain or cruising the highway, this 4Runner is ready for anything. Visit us today and take it for a thrilling test drive! At OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford, we take the stress out of buying a used car by providing you with our TruePrice from the start! You will have peace of mind knowing you got our best price up-front, without the hassle of negotiating. All OpenRoad Certified pre-owned vehicles must pass an extremely thorough 153-point safety inspection for your peace of mind. All vehicles will have a Carfax verified history report, as well as a safety inspection report and breakdown of all work performed. We pride ourselves in our transparency, and wish to provide you with all the info you need to be confident in your vehicle purchase. Give us a call or visit our showroom at 30210 Automall Dr in Abbotsford, BC! List Price subject to $499 Documentation Fee, $499 Lease/Finance Fee, and applicable taxes. Dealer #40643
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
