$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota Camry
XSE ONE OWNER AND NO ACCIDENTS!!
2022 Toyota Camry
XSE ONE OWNER AND NO ACCIDENTS!!
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 26,475 KM
Vehicle Description
Elevate your driving experience with the 2022 Toyota Camry XSE AWD. Combining bold design, advanced technology, and all-wheel drive capability, this sedan redefines what it means to drive with confidence and style.
The 2022 Camry XSE AWD features a striking exterior design, complete with an aggressive front grille, sleek lines, and 19-inch gloss-black alloy wheels that exude sophistication. Under the hood, the 2.5-liter Dynamic Force 4-cylinder engine delivers 206 horsepower, providing a responsive and exhilarating drive.
With its advanced all-wheel-drive system, the Camry XSE AWD ensures optimal traction and control in all weather conditions, giving you the confidence to tackle any road. Inside, the cabin is a haven of luxury and innovation, featuring premium materials, a panoramic glass roof, and a 9-inch floating multimedia display with Apple CarPlay®, Android Auto, and Amazon Alexa compatibility.
The Camry XSE AWD prioritizes your safety with Toyota Safety Sense 2.5+, a suite of advanced safety features that includes Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, and Dynamic Radar Cruise Control. These technologies work together to keep you and your passengers protected on every journey.
Why choose the 2022 Toyota Camry XSE AWD? Its combination of dynamic performance, luxurious comfort, and cutting-edge technology sets it apart in the sedan market. The all-wheel-drive capability ensures you're ready for any driving condition, while the stylish design and high-quality interior make every drive a pleasure.
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Abbotsford Hyundai
Abbotsford Hyundai
Call Dealer
1-800-684-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
1-800-684-2294