WIRELESS CHARGING, LEATHER SEATS, SUNROOF

Elevate your driving experience with the 2022 Toyota Camry XSE AWD. Combining bold design, advanced technology, and all-wheel drive capability, this sedan redefines what it means to drive with confidence and style.

The 2022 Camry XSE AWD features a striking exterior design, complete with an aggressive front grille, sleek lines, and 19-inch gloss-black alloy wheels that exude sophistication. Under the hood, the 2.5-liter Dynamic Force 4-cylinder engine delivers 206 horsepower, providing a responsive and exhilarating drive.

With its advanced all-wheel-drive system, the Camry XSE AWD ensures optimal traction and control in all weather conditions, giving you the confidence to tackle any road. Inside, the cabin is a haven of luxury and innovation, featuring premium materials, a panoramic glass roof, and a 9-inch floating multimedia display with Apple CarPlay®, Android Auto, and Amazon Alexa compatibility.

The Camry XSE AWD prioritizes your safety with Toyota Safety Sense 2.5+, a suite of advanced safety features that includes Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, and Dynamic Radar Cruise Control. These technologies work together to keep you and your passengers protected on every journey.

Why choose the 2022 Toyota Camry XSE AWD? Its combination of dynamic performance, luxurious comfort, and cutting-edge technology sets it apart in the sedan market. The all-wheel-drive capability ensures youre ready for any driving condition, while the stylish design and high-quality interior make every drive a pleasure.

2022 Toyota Camry

26,475 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota Camry

XSE ONE OWNER AND NO ACCIDENTS!!

2022 Toyota Camry

XSE ONE OWNER AND NO ACCIDENTS!!

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

Used
26,475KM
VIN 4T1K61BKXNU059029

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 26,475 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

2022 Toyota Camry