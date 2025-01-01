Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Toyota Camry

42,730 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Toyota Camry

HYBRID SE

Watch This Vehicle
12529639

2022 Toyota Camry

HYBRID SE

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

  1. 12529639
  2. 12529639
  3. 12529639
  4. 12529639
  5. 12529639
  6. 12529639
  7. 12529639
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
42,730KM
VIN 4T1B21HK0NU017147

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Supersonic Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UTNA17147
  • Mileage 42,730 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

Used 2021 Toyota C-HR XLE Premium for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2021 Toyota C-HR XLE Premium 28,256 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Lexus GX 460 for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2016 Lexus GX 460 185,865 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 SUBARU;TOYOTA BZ4X XLE AWD for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2023 SUBARU;TOYOTA BZ4X XLE AWD 22,384 KM $36,990 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

604-857-XXXX

(click to show)

604-857-2657

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

2022 Toyota Camry