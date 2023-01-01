Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Toyota Corolla

22,400 KM

Details Description Features

$29,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

Contact Seller
2022 Toyota Corolla

2022 Toyota Corolla

LE CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Toyota Corolla

LE CVT

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

  1. 10275678
  2. 10275678
  3. 10275678
  4. 10275678
  5. 10275678
  6. 10275678
Contact Seller

$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
22,400KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10275678
  • Stock #: 23UTNA74404
  • VIN: 5YFBPMBE8NP274404

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Celestite
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UTNA74404
  • Mileage 22,400 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2022 Toyota Corolla designed for practicality and efficiency. This compact sedan offers a reliable and fuel-efficient driving experience, making it a popular choice among Canadian drivers. The "LE" trim level, commonly available, likely includes features such as a user-friendly touchscreen infotainment system, advanced safety technologies like lane departure warning and automatic emergency braking, and comfortable seating for passengers. Its compact size makes it well-suited for urban driving and navigating through city streets. The 2022 Corolla is designed to handle varying weather conditions that Canada experiences, making it a versatile and dependable option for daily commuting and weekend adventures.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Corolla LE CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

2010 Volkswagen Tigu...
 220,000 KM
$8,990 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota Corolla ...
 22,400 KM
$29,900 + tax & lic
2013 Toyota Tacoma 4...
 165,671 KM
$29,990 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

604-857-XXXX

(click to show)

604-857-2657

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory