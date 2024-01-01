$32,500+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota Corolla
Hybrid
2022 Toyota Corolla
Hybrid
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
604-857-2657
$32,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Wind Chill Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 23UEBA51008
- Mileage 62,064 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the 2022 Toyota Corolla Hybrid – a game-changer in the compact sedan category, delivering exceptional fuel efficiency without compromising on style or performance. This hybrid variant of the iconic Corolla boasts a sleek exterior design and a spacious, modern interior equipped with advanced technology. Powered by Toyota's proven hybrid system, it offers a smooth and responsive driving experience while significantly reducing fuel consumption and emissions. With its impressive fuel economy, user-friendly features, and Toyota's legendary reliability, the 2022 Corolla Hybrid is the perfect choice for eco-conscious drivers who refuse to compromise on quality or style. At OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford, we take the stress out of buying a used car by providing you with our TruePrice from the start! You will have peace of mind knowing you got our best price up-front, without having to spend time negotiating down to the last dollar. All our pre-owned vehicles must pass an extremely thorough 153-point safety inspection, in order to be sold as OpenRoad Certified. All vehicles will have a Carfax verified history report, as well as a safety inspection report and breakdown of all work performed. We pride ourselves in our transparency, and wish to provide you with all the info you need to be confident in your vehicle purchase! Give us a call at 604-857-2657, visit our showroom at 30210 Automall Dr in Abbotsford, BC! Prices subject to $499 Documentation Fee, $499 Lease/Finance Fee, and applicable taxes. Dealer #40643
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
Email OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
Call Dealer
604-857-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
604-857-2657