Introducing the 2022 Toyota Corolla Hybrid – a game-changer in the compact sedan category, delivering exceptional fuel efficiency without compromising on style or performance. This hybrid variant of the iconic Corolla boasts a sleek exterior design and a spacious, modern interior equipped with advanced technology. Powered by Toyotas proven hybrid system, it offers a smooth and responsive driving experience while significantly reducing fuel consumption and emissions. With its impressive fuel economy, user-friendly features, and Toyotas legendary reliability, the 2022 Corolla Hybrid is the perfect choice for eco-conscious drivers who refuse to compromise on quality or style. At OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford, we take the stress out of buying a used car by providing you with our TruePrice from the start! You will have peace of mind knowing you got our best price up-front, without having to spend time negotiating down to the last dollar. All our pre-owned vehicles must pass an extremely thorough 153-point safety inspection, in order to be sold as OpenRoad Certified. All vehicles will have a Carfax verified history report, as well as a safety inspection report and breakdown of all work performed. We pride ourselves in our transparency, and wish to provide you with all the info you need to be confident in your vehicle purchase!

2022 Toyota Corolla

62,064 KM

$32,500

+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota Corolla

Hybrid

2022 Toyota Corolla

Hybrid

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

$32,500

+ taxes & licensing

62,064KM
Used
VIN JTDBAMDEXNJ051008

  • Exterior Colour Wind Chill Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UEBA51008
  • Mileage 62,064 KM

Introducing the 2022 Toyota Corolla Hybrid – a game-changer in the compact sedan category, delivering exceptional fuel efficiency without compromising on style or performance. This hybrid variant of the iconic Corolla boasts a sleek exterior design and a spacious, modern interior equipped with advanced technology. Powered by Toyota's proven hybrid system, it offers a smooth and responsive driving experience while significantly reducing fuel consumption and emissions. With its impressive fuel economy, user-friendly features, and Toyota's legendary reliability, the 2022 Corolla Hybrid is the perfect choice for eco-conscious drivers who refuse to compromise on quality or style. At OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford, we take the stress out of buying a used car by providing you with our TruePrice from the start! You will have peace of mind knowing you got our best price up-front, without having to spend time negotiating down to the last dollar. All our pre-owned vehicles must pass an extremely thorough 153-point safety inspection, in order to be sold as OpenRoad Certified. All vehicles will have a Carfax verified history report, as well as a safety inspection report and breakdown of all work performed. We pride ourselves in our transparency, and wish to provide you with all the info you need to be confident in your vehicle purchase! Give us a call at 604-857-2657, visit our showroom at 30210 Automall Dr in Abbotsford, BC! Prices subject to $499 Documentation Fee, $499 Lease/Finance Fee, and applicable taxes. Dealer #40643

PREMIUM PACKAGE
PREMIUM PAINT

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-XXXX

604-857-2657

$32,500

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

2022 Toyota Corolla