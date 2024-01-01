$27,888+ tax & licensing
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
6043811161
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 164,950 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Lane Keep Assist, Proximity Key, Blind Spot Detection, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, LED Lights, Adaptive Cruise Control, Streaming Audio, Rear View Camera, Heated Mirrors, Toyota Safety Sense, Climate Control, Touchscreen
Fun, smart, and packed with value, this 2022 Corolla helps you get more from the road of life. This 2022 Toyota Corolla is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
Built to bring you to the moments that matter most, this Toyota Corolla offers amazing fuel efficiency, modern safety features and fantastic handling. With plenty of the latest technology and driver assistance, this Corolla makes those moments safer than ever. Built with the quality and reliability you expect, this Corolla brings an iconic name into the future with ease.This sedan has 164,950 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 121HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Corolla's trim level is Hybrid. This Corolla Hybrid comes with plenty of premium features that you expect to see in a modern hybrid sedan. These features include heated front seats, automatic climate control, sleek Bi-LED headlights, a large 8 inch touchscreen display featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, advanced voice recognition, a 6 speaker audio system, next gen USB 2.0 audio ports, wireless streaming audio, SIRI Eyes Free, a leatherette steering wheel and a useful rear view camera. Additional features include a 60/40 split folding rear seat, Entune 3.0 App Suite, Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 featuring blind spot detection, dynamic radar cruise control, lane departure warning with lane steering assist and pedestrian detection, power adjustable heated mirrors, proximity remote keyless entry plus much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia
| Our Quality Guarantee: We maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall. We provide an independent 360-degree inspection report through licensed 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured each vehicle will be a reliable, and responsible purchase. | Purchase Disclaimer: Your selected vehicle may have a differing finance and cash prices. When viewing our vehicles on third party marketplaces, please click over to our website to verify the correct price for the vehicle. The Sale Price on third party websites will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All prices are subject to and do not include, a $995 Finance Fee, and a $695 Document Fee. These fee's as well as taxes, are included in all listed listed payment quotes. Please speak with Dealer for full details and exact numbers. o~o


