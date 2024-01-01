Menu
Low Mileage, Adaptive Cruise Control, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Alert! For a practical car, you cant do much better than this fun to drive Toyota Corolla Hatchback. This 2022 Toyota Corolla Hatchback is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. With exhilarating performance and class-leading fuel efficiency, this Toyota Corolla Hatchback is a study in dynamic balance. Dont let that fool you, though. This edgy and rule breaking hatchback is ready to revolutionize the hatchback segment. If you find yourself looking for the next big thing, this Corolla Hatchback is ready to help you find it.This low mileage hatchback has just 10,659 kms. Its nice in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 169HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. Our Corolla Hatchbacks trim level is S. This energetic Corolla Hatchback comes loaded with an 8 inch infotainment system that features Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and wireless streaming audio capability. Additional features include automatic climate control, a 60/40 split folding rear seat, advanced voice recognition, a rear view camera with lane departure warning and lane keep assist, a smart key system with push button start, automatic high beam assist, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, LED lighting with high beam assist and much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Adaptive Cruise Control, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Alert, Proximity Key, Led Lights.

2022 Toyota Corolla

10,659 KM

$31,895

+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota Corolla

Hatchback S - Apple CarPlay - $126.09 /Wk

2022 Toyota Corolla

Hatchback S - Apple CarPlay - $126.09 /Wk

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

6043811161

$31,895

+ taxes & licensing

Used
10,659KM
VIN JTNK4MBE3N3166186

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BE6186
  • Mileage 10,659 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Adaptive Cruise Control, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Alert!

For a practical car, you can't do much better than this fun to drive Toyota Corolla Hatchback. This 2022 Toyota Corolla Hatchback is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

With exhilarating performance and class-leading fuel efficiency, this Toyota Corolla Hatchback is a study in dynamic balance. Don't let that fool you, though. This edgy and rule breaking hatchback is ready to revolutionize the hatchback segment. If you find yourself looking for the next big thing, this Corolla Hatchback is ready to help you find it.This low mileage hatchback has just 10,659 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 169HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Corolla Hatchback's trim level is S. This energetic Corolla Hatchback comes loaded with an 8 inch infotainment system that features Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and wireless streaming audio capability. Additional features include automatic climate control, a 60/40 split folding rear seat, advanced voice recognition, a rear view camera with lane departure warning and lane keep assist, a smart key system with push button start, automatic high beam assist, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, LED lighting with high beam assist and much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Adaptive Cruise Control, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Alert, Proximity Key, Led Lights.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia



Our Quality Guarantee: We maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall. We provide an independent 360-degree inspection report through licensed 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured each vehicle will be a reliable, and responsible purchase. | Purchase Disclaimer: Your selected vehicle may have a differing finance and cash prices. When viewing our vehicles on third party marketplaces, please click over to our website to verify the correct price for the vehicle. The Sale Price on third party websites will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All prices are subject to and do not include, a $995 Finance Fee, and a $695 Document Fee. These fee's as well as taxes, are included in all listed listed payment quotes. Please speak with Dealer for full details and exact numbers.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

$31,895

+ taxes & licensing

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

6043811161

2022 Toyota Corolla