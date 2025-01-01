Menu
2022 Toyota Corolla

21,925 KM

Details Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota Corolla

LE CVT

12297396

2022 Toyota Corolla

LE CVT

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
21,925KM
VIN 5YFBPMBE8NP334861

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Sand Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UBNB34861
  • Mileage 21,925 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

LE Upgrade

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

2022 Toyota Corolla