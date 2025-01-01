$23,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota Corolla
LE CVT
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
604-857-2657
Used
21,925KM
VIN 5YFBPMBE8NP334861
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Sand Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 23UBNB34861
- Mileage 21,925 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
LE Upgrade
