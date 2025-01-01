Menu
2022 Toyota Corolla LE CVT FWD - Clean History • No Accidents • Sunroof - GPS Navigation Through Apple CarPlay / Android Auto - Toyota Safety Sense Fraser Valley Pre-Owned is proud to present this clean-history 2022 Toyota Corolla L with the smooth CVT automatic. Verified no accidents, smart spec with Toyota Safety Sense and the right tech, plus a power sunroof for year-round brightness. At 105,153 km it feels tight, efficient, and exactly as a Corolla should. If you've been hunting a well-kept automatic Corolla that's priced right, this is it. Features: CVT automatic transmission 1.8L 4-cyl (139 hp) - smooth, efficient power Power sunroof Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Adaptive cruise control Lane keep assist and lane departure alert Toyota Safety Sense with forward collision mitigation LED headlights and taillights Rear view camera Heated power mirrors Streaming audio and Bluetooth hands-free 7-inch touchscreen with USB Power windows and power door locks Balanced chassis, excellent visibility, and real fuel savings make this Corolla the easy daily driver that still feels modern and refined. Fully inspected, freshly serviced, and ready for a test drive. Fraser Valley Pre-Owned - the only dedicated pre-owned store inside the Fraser Valley Automall. Multiple-time AutoTrader Lowest Priced Dealer and 2025 Canadian Consumer Choice Awards recipient for Pre-Owned Auto Dealership of the Year. Every vehicle is inspected and serviced to a high standard so you get superior quality without paying new-car depreciation. We offer $0 down financing and welcome cash buyers - quick approvals, fair terms, no pressure. Visit us at 307-30125 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford BC V2T 6Y9 - fraservalleypreowned.ca.

2022 Toyota Corolla

105,153 KM

Details Description

$20,845

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Toyota Corolla

LE Sunroof, Clean, No Accidents, CarPlay NAV

13311263

2022 Toyota Corolla

LE Sunroof, Clean, No Accidents, CarPlay NAV

Location

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

6043811161

$20,845

+ taxes & licensing

Used
105,153KM
VIN 5YFBPMBE2NP279971

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # FVE9971
  • Mileage 105,153 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Toyota Corolla LE CVT FWD - Clean History • No Accidents • Sunroof - GPS Navigation Through Apple CarPlay / Android Auto - Toyota Safety Sense

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned is proud to present this clean-history 2022 Toyota Corolla L with the smooth CVT automatic. Verified no accidents, smart spec with Toyota Safety Sense and the right tech, plus a power sunroof for year-round brightness. At 105,153 km it feels tight, efficient, and exactly as a Corolla should. If you’ve been hunting a well-kept automatic Corolla that’s priced right, this is it.

Features:
CVT automatic transmission
1.8L 4-cyl (139 hp) - smooth, efficient power
Power sunroof
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Adaptive cruise control
Lane keep assist and lane departure alert
Toyota Safety Sense with forward collision mitigation
LED headlights and taillights
Rear view camera
Heated power mirrors
Streaming audio and Bluetooth hands-free
7-inch touchscreen with USB
Power windows and power door locks

Balanced chassis, excellent visibility, and real fuel savings make this Corolla the easy daily driver that still feels modern and refined. Fully inspected, freshly serviced, and ready for a test drive.

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned - the only dedicated pre-owned store inside the Fraser Valley Automall. Multiple-time AutoTrader Lowest Priced Dealer and 2025 Canadian Consumer Choice Awards recipient for Pre-Owned Auto Dealership of the Year. Every vehicle is inspected and serviced to a high standard so you get superior quality without paying new-car depreciation. We offer $0 down financing and welcome cash buyers - quick approvals, fair terms, no pressure. Visit us at 307-30125 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford BC V2T 6Y9 - fraservalleypreowned.ca.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia



| Our Quality Guarantee: We maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall. We provide an independent 360-degree inspection report through licensed 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured each vehicle will be a reliable, and responsible purchase. | Purchase Disclaimer: Your selected vehicle may have a differing finance and cash prices. When viewing our vehicles on third party marketplaces, please click over to our website to verify the correct price for the vehicle. The Sale Price on third party websites will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All prices are subject to and do not include, a $995 Finance Fee, a $995 Document Fee, and a $150 GPS Lot Security fee. These fee's as well as taxes, are included in all listed listed payment quotes. Please speak with Dealer for full details and exact numbers. o~o

2022 Toyota Corolla