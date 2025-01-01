$20,845+ taxes & licensing
2022 Toyota Corolla
LE Sunroof, Clean, No Accidents, CarPlay NAV
2022 Toyota Corolla
LE Sunroof, Clean, No Accidents, CarPlay NAV
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
6043811161
$20,845
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # FVE9971
- Mileage 105,153 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 Toyota Corolla LE CVT FWD - Clean History • No Accidents • Sunroof - GPS Navigation Through Apple CarPlay / Android Auto - Toyota Safety Sense
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned is proud to present this clean-history 2022 Toyota Corolla L with the smooth CVT automatic. Verified no accidents, smart spec with Toyota Safety Sense and the right tech, plus a power sunroof for year-round brightness. At 105,153 km it feels tight, efficient, and exactly as a Corolla should. If you’ve been hunting a well-kept automatic Corolla that’s priced right, this is it.
Features:
CVT automatic transmission
1.8L 4-cyl (139 hp) - smooth, efficient power
Power sunroof
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Adaptive cruise control
Lane keep assist and lane departure alert
Toyota Safety Sense with forward collision mitigation
LED headlights and taillights
Rear view camera
Heated power mirrors
Streaming audio and Bluetooth hands-free
7-inch touchscreen with USB
Power windows and power door locks
Balanced chassis, excellent visibility, and real fuel savings make this Corolla the easy daily driver that still feels modern and refined. Fully inspected, freshly serviced, and ready for a test drive.
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned - the only dedicated pre-owned store inside the Fraser Valley Automall. Multiple-time AutoTrader Lowest Priced Dealer and 2025 Canadian Consumer Choice Awards recipient for Pre-Owned Auto Dealership of the Year. Every vehicle is inspected and serviced to a high standard so you get superior quality without paying new-car depreciation. We offer $0 down financing and welcome cash buyers - quick approvals, fair terms, no pressure. Visit us at 307-30125 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford BC V2T 6Y9 - fraservalleypreowned.ca.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia
All prices are subject to and do not include, a $995 Finance Fee, a $995 Document Fee, and a $150 GPS Lot Security fee. These fee's as well as taxes, are included in all listed listed payment quotes.
