Menu
Account
Sign In
Discover the 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross LE AWD, the perfect blend of style, versatility, and advanced technology. Powered by a fuel-efficient 2.0L engine and equipped with Toyotas All-Wheel Drive system, this compact SUV is ready to tackle any road with confidence. The LE trim stands out with premium features like heated front seats, a spacious interior with a 60/40 split-folding rear seat, and an 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Its impressive fuel economy and comfortable ride make it ideal for city commutes or weekend adventures. Don’t just read about it, come see why the Corolla Cross LE AWD is turning heads. Schedule your test drive today and experience the difference firsthand! At OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford, we take the stress out of buying a used car by providing you with our TruePrice from the start! You will have peace of mind knowing you got our best price up-front, without the hassle of negotiating. All OpenRoad Certified pre-owned vehicles must pass an extremely thorough 153-point safety inspection for your peace of mind. All vehicles will have a Carfax verified history report, as well as a safety inspection report and breakdown of all work performed. We pride ourselves in our transparency, and wish to provide you with all the info you need to be confident in your vehicle purchase. Give us a call or visit our showroom at 30210 Automall Dr in Abbotsford, BC! List Price subject to $499 Documentation Fee, $499 Lease/Finance Fee, and applicable taxes. Dealer #40643

2022 Toyota Corolla Cross

36,253 KM

Details Description Features

$31,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Toyota Corolla Cross

LE AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12109361

2022 Toyota Corolla Cross

LE AWD

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
36,253KM
VIN 7MUCAABG3NV023485

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sonic Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UBNA23485
  • Mileage 36,253 KM

Vehicle Description

Discover the 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross LE AWD, the perfect blend of style, versatility, and advanced technology. Powered by a fuel-efficient 2.0L engine and equipped with Toyota's All-Wheel Drive system, this compact SUV is ready to tackle any road with confidence. The LE trim stands out with premium features like heated front seats, a spacious interior with a 60/40 split-folding rear seat, and an 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Its impressive fuel economy and comfortable ride make it ideal for city commutes or weekend adventures. Don’t just read about it, come see why the Corolla Cross LE AWD is turning heads. Schedule your test drive today and experience the difference firsthand! At OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford, we take the stress out of buying a used car by providing you with our TruePrice from the start! You will have peace of mind knowing you got our best price up-front, without the hassle of negotiating. All OpenRoad Certified pre-owned vehicles must pass an extremely thorough 153-point safety inspection for your peace of mind. All vehicles will have a Carfax verified history report, as well as a safety inspection report and breakdown of all work performed. We pride ourselves in our transparency, and wish to provide you with all the info you need to be confident in your vehicle purchase. Give us a call or visit our showroom at 30210 Automall Dr in Abbotsford, BC! List Price subject to $499 Documentation Fee, $499 Lease/Finance Fee, and applicable taxes. Dealer #40643

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Corolla Cross LE AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

Used 2015 Toyota Tacoma 4x4 Dbl Cab V6 5A for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2015 Toyota Tacoma 4x4 Dbl Cab V6 5A 126,859 KM $33,500 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota Corolla Hybrid XSE AWD for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2024 Toyota Corolla Hybrid XSE AWD 24,500 KM $35,500 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Jeep Wrangler SPORT for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2023 Jeep Wrangler SPORT 73,233 KM $41,990 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

604-857-XXXX

(click to show)

604-857-2657

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

Contact Seller
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross