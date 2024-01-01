Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Toyota Highlander

71,768 KM

Details Features

$49,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Toyota Highlander

LIMITED AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12050101

2022 Toyota Highlander

LIMITED AWD

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

Contact Seller

$49,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
71,768KM
VIN 5TDDZRBH0NS165520

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Wind Chill Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UTNA65520
  • Mileage 71,768 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

PREMIUM PAINT
LIMITED

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

Used 2016 Honda Civic Sedan EX CVT for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2016 Honda Civic Sedan EX CVT 187,283 KM $13,990 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota RAV4 HYBRID XLE AWD for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2024 Toyota RAV4 HYBRID XLE AWD 200 KM $50,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe HYBRID Luxury for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe HYBRID Luxury 84,610 KM $34,500 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

604-857-XXXX

(click to show)

604-857-2657

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$49,500

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

Contact Seller
2022 Toyota Highlander