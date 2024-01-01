$49,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Toyota Highlander
LIMITED AWD
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
604-857-2657
Used
71,768KM
VIN 5TDDZRBH0NS165520
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Wind Chill Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 23UTNA65520
- Mileage 71,768 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
PREMIUM PAINT
LIMITED
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
2022 Toyota Highlander