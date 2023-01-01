$47,999+ tax & licensing
$47,999
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
604-857-2657
2022 Toyota RAV4
HYBRID XLE AWD
Location
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
16,384KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10547961
- Stock #: 23UBNA42993
- VIN: 2T3RWRFV9NW142993
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ruby Flare Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 16,384 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
PREMIUM PAINT
RAV4 Hybrid XLE
