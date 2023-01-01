Menu
2022 Toyota RAV4

16,384 KM

Details Features

$47,999

+ tax & licensing
$47,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

2022 Toyota RAV4

2022 Toyota RAV4

HYBRID XLE AWD

2022 Toyota RAV4

HYBRID XLE AWD

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

$47,999

+ taxes & licensing

16,384KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10547961
  • Stock #: 23UBNA42993
  • VIN: 2T3RWRFV9NW142993

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ruby Flare Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 16,384 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

PREMIUM PAINT
RAV4 Hybrid XLE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

