2022 Toyota RAV4

30,918 KM

Details Features

$34,880

+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD

2022 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

$34,880

+ taxes & licensing

30,918KM
Used
VIN 2T3R1RFV7NC280757

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UTNA80757
  • Mileage 30,918 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

PREMIUM PAINT
RAV4 XLE AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

$34,880

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

2022 Toyota RAV4