$34,880+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2022 Toyota RAV4
XLE AWD
2022 Toyota RAV4
XLE AWD
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
604-857-2657
$34,880
+ taxes & licensing
30,918KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2T3R1RFV7NC280757
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 23UTNA80757
- Mileage 30,918 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
PREMIUM PAINT
RAV4 XLE AWD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
2022 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD 30,918 KM $34,880 + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Rogue S FWD CVT 94,307 KM $13,991 + tax & lic
2023 Toyota Tacoma 4X4 Double CAB 6A SB 17,213 KM $53,990 + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
Call Dealer
604-857-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$34,880
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
604-857-2657
2022 Toyota RAV4