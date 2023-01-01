Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Toyota RAV4

4,994 KM

Details Features

$44,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$44,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

Contact Seller
2022 Toyota RAV4

2022 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

  1. 9542194
  2. 9542194
Contact Seller

$44,999

+ taxes & licensing

4,994KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9542194
  • Stock #: 23UBNA73160
  • VIN: 2T3R1RFV5NW273160

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UBNA73160
  • Mileage 4,994 KM

Vehicle Features

PREMIUM PAINT
XLE Premium AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

2015 Toyota Sienna 7...
 159,369 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic
2018 Jaguar F-PACE 2...
 66,711 KM
$34,195 + tax & lic
2021 Mazda CX-9 GS-L...
 66,114 KM
$39,999 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

604-857-XXXX

(click to show)

604-857-2657

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory