2022 Toyota RAV4

$44,999 + taxes & licensing 4 , 9 9 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9542194

9542194 Stock #: 23UBNA73160

23UBNA73160 VIN: 2T3R1RFV5NW273160

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 23UBNA73160

Mileage 4,994 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features PREMIUM PAINT XLE Premium AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.