$44,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$44,900
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
2022 Toyota RAV4
2022 Toyota RAV4
TRAIL AWD
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
$44,900
+ taxes & licensing
12,507KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9650440
- Stock #: RA62264
- VIN: 2T3J1RFVXNW262264
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Lunar Rock w/ Ice Edge Roof
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # RA62264
- Mileage 12,507 KM
Vehicle Features
Two Tone Paint
RAV4 Trail AWD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top