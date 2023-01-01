Menu
2022 Toyota RAV4

12,507 KM

Details Features

$44,900

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

TRAIL AWD

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

  1. 9650440
  2. 9650440
12,507KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9650440
  • Stock #: RA62264
  • VIN: 2T3J1RFVXNW262264

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lunar Rock w/ Ice Edge Roof
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # RA62264
  • Mileage 12,507 KM

Vehicle Features

Two Tone Paint
RAV4 Trail AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
