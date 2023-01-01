2022 Toyota RAV4

$46,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 , 0 8 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 9884447

9884447 Stock #: 23UTNA16525

23UTNA16525 VIN: 2T3R1RFV3NC316525

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 23UTNA16525

Mileage 1,085 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.