2022 Toyota RAV4

1,085 KM

Details

$46,999

+ tax & licensing
$46,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

2022 Toyota RAV4

2022 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD

2022 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

$46,999

+ taxes & licensing

1,085KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9884447
  Stock #: 23UTNA16525
  VIN: 2T3R1RFV3NC316525

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # 23UTNA16525
  Mileage 1,085 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-XXXX

604-857-2657

