2022 Toyota Sienna
XSE 7-Passenger - Sunroof
15,500KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8590457
- Stock #: STK095348
- VIN: 5TDGRKEC8NS095348
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ruby Flare Pearl
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 15,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $72098 - Our Price is just $69998!
With a surprising amount of power, driver engagement and grace on the road, this Sienna pushes the boundaries of what you'd expect from a minivan. This 2022 Toyota Sienna is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
This Toyota Sienna is a handsome looking minivan that the whole family can agree on. With its refined interior and signature exterior styling, this Sienna is perfect for everyday use such as going to play dates or date nights out on the town. The Sienna has enough power, space, and style to take your family and friends wherever they need to be. For a minivan that can keep up with your family's on-the-go lifestyle, look no further than this impressive Toyota Sienna.This van has 15,500 kms. It's ruby flare pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 245HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sienna's trim level is XSE 7-Passenger. Stepping up to this premium Toyota Sienna XSE is a great choice as it comes enhanced with exclusive exterior styling, a power moonroof, unique aluminum wheels, a large 9 inch touchscreen that's paired with Toyota's Premium Audio system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a power rear liftgate and side doors with kick sensors, proximity keyless entry, premium LED headlights and a power driver seat. Additional features include Softex heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, automatic highbeams assist, quad-zone climate control plus Toyota Safety Sense technology that includes adaptive cruise control, steering assist with lane departure alert and lane keep assist, forward collision warning, rear cross traffic alert and blind spot detection. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Premium Audio, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Android Auto.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/
Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.
Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag
Forward Collision Warning
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Axle Ratio: TBD
Heated Seats
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Aluminum Wheels
Door auto-latch
Telescoping Steering Wheel
rear air conditioning
Front dual zone A/C
Rear dual zone A/C
Sunroof
POWER MOONROOF
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
8 speakers
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Premium Audio
Panic Alarm
20" Alloy Wheels
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Passenger seat mounted armrest
Reclining 3rd row seat
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Sun blinds
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
LED Lights
Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest
Roof rack: rails only
3rd row seats: split-bench
Blind Spot Detection
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Auto high-beam headlights
Lane Keep Assist
Exterior parking camera rear
Heated sport front bucket seats
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
SofTex Seat Trim
Radio: Premium Audio w/Remote
Emergency communication system: Safety Connect w/1 year trial
Navigation system: Dynamic Navigation
