2022 Toyota Sienna

$69,998 + taxes & licensing 1 5 , 5 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8590457

8590457 Stock #: STK095348

STK095348 VIN: 5TDGRKEC8NS095348

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ruby Flare Pearl

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 15,500 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Heated Steering Wheel SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Front Bucket Seats Front Reading Lights Front beverage holders Leather shift knob Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Rear side impact airbag Forward Collision Warning Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Anti-Roll Bar Axle Ratio: TBD Seating Heated Seats Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Aluminum Wheels Door auto-latch Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel rear air conditioning Front dual zone A/C Rear dual zone A/C Windows Sunroof POWER MOONROOF Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Proximity Key Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 8 speakers Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Premium Audio Panic Alarm 20" Alloy Wheels Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Radio data system Passenger seat mounted armrest Reclining 3rd row seat Turn signal indicator mirrors Sun blinds Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour LED Lights Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest Roof rack: rails only 3rd row seats: split-bench Blind Spot Detection Garage door transmitter: HomeLink AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Auto high-beam headlights Lane Keep Assist Exterior parking camera rear Heated sport front bucket seats Apple CarPlay/Android Auto SofTex Seat Trim Radio: Premium Audio w/Remote Emergency communication system: Safety Connect w/1 year trial Navigation system: Dynamic Navigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.