2022 Toyota Sienna

37,572 KM

Details Features

$65,900

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

Hybrid Sienna XSE 7-Pass

Location

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

37,572KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9953147
  • Stock #: 23UTNA10254
  • VIN: 5TDGRKECXNS110254

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 37,572 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Sienna XSE FWD 7-Pass

