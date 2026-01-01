Menu
2022 Toyota Tacoma

76,000 KM

Details Features

$45,990

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Toyota Tacoma

4X4 Double CAB 6A

13488302

2022 Toyota Tacoma

4X4 Double CAB 6A

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

$45,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
76,000KM
VIN 3TYDZ5BN9NT010192

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Super White
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UBNA10192
  • Mileage 76,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

TRD Sport Premium

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

2022 Toyota Tacoma