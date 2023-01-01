$50,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$50,999
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
604-857-2657
2022 Toyota Tacoma
4X4 Double CAB 6A SB
Location
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
21,500KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9781450
- Stock #: 23UTNA76285
- VIN: 3TYCZ5AN9NT076285
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour ARMY GREEN
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 21,500 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Trail
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
