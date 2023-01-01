$78,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-857-2657
2022 Toyota Tundra
4X4 TUNDRA CREWMAX PLATINUM
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
604-857-2657
$78,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10271721
- Stock #: 23UTNA41385
- VIN: 5TFNA5DB4NX041385
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 26,300 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the 2022 Tundra CrewMax Platinum: Elevate Your Drive with Uncompromising Luxury and Power! Experience the pinnacle of performance and opulence with the 2022 Tundra CrewMax Platinum. Redesigned and reimagined, this legendary full-size pickup truck sets the new standard for excellence in both form and function. Command the road with its powerful and responsive engine options, providing unrivaled towing capabilities and dynamic handling. Whether you're hauling heavy loads or embarking on thrilling off-road adventures, the Tundra CrewMax Platinum is built to conquer any challenge with ease. Step inside the luxurious cabin, where sophistication meets comfort. Crafted with premium materials and attention to detail, the interior exudes elegance and offers an oasis of tranquility even in the most demanding journeys. Enjoy the latest in advanced technology, seamlessly integrated into the intuitive dashboard, keeping you connected and entertained while on the go. Equipped with cutting-edge safety features and driver-assistive technologies, the Tundra CrewMax Platinum ensures you travel with utmost confidence and peace of mind. From its robust construction to its intelligent safety systems, this truck prioritizes the well-being of you and your passengers, making every drive a secure experience. Elevate your driving experience to new heights with the 2022 Tundra CrewMax Platinum. Embrace the perfect blend of power, luxury, and cutting-edge technology, and redefine what it means to drive a pickup truck. At OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford, we take the stress out of buying a used car by providing you with our TruePrice from the start! You will have peace of mind knowing you got our best price up-front, without having to spend time negotiating down to the last dollar. All our pre-owned vehicles must pass an extremely thorough 153-point safety inspection, in order to be sold as OpenRoad Certified. All vehicles will have a Carfax verified history report, as well as a safety inspection report and breakdown of all work performed. We pride ourselves in our transparency, and wish to provide you with all the info you need to be confident in your vehicle purchase! Give us a call at 604-857-2657, visit our showroom at 30210 Automall Dr in Abbotsford, BC! Prices subject to $499 Documentation Fee, $499 Lease/Finance Fee, and applicable taxes. Dealer #40643.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.