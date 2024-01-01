$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota Tundra
Limited - Sunroof - Cooled Seats
2022 Toyota Tundra
Limited - Sunroof - Cooled Seats
Location
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-627-2513
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
28,268KM
VIN 5TFJA5EC9NX002605
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 28,268 KM
Vehicle Description
WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.

- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
The Tundra's rugged exterior and capable powertrain is guaranteed to get the job done. This 2022 Toyota Tundra is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
This 2022 Toyota Tundra features a dramatic redesign from the ground up, with a bold exterior and beefy yet sophisticated mechanical underpinnings. It offers dynamic performance, thanks to its thoroughly revised powerplant, and comes loaded with innovative tech features. The Toyota Tundra perfectly blends functionality and practicality, with a spacious cabin that gives you and your crew enough room to stretch out with premium materials that creates a distinctively upscale feel.This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 28,268 kms. It's gray in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.4L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tundra's trim level is Limited. With a commanding presence, this Tundra Limited comes very well equipped with a luxurious interior featuring Softex heated and cooled front seats, stylish aluminum wheels, a massive 14 inch touchscreen thats paired with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, SiriusXM, Toyota Multimedia, and proximity keyless entry. This truck also includes a heated leather steering wheel, a digital rear view mirror, LED headlights and fog lights, power front seats, a heavy-duty trailer hitch receiver, dual zone climate control, a power sunroof, an easy lower & lift tailgate, and Toyota Safety Sense 2.5 technology which adds blind spot detection, forward collision warning, intuitive park assist, lane departure alert with edge detection and steering assist, automatic highbeam assist, dynamic radar cruise control and so much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Wireless Charging, Softex Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING
Apple CarPlay
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Proximity Key
Safety
Forward Collision Warning
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Park Assist
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
SofTex Seats
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
Abbotsford Chrysler
1-800-627-2513
2022 Toyota Tundra