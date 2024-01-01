$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota Venza
HYBRID VENZA LE
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
604-857-2657
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 24,400 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the 2022 Toyota Venza Hybrid LE, a sophisticated SUV that blends efficiency, comfort, and advanced technology. With its hybrid powertrain, this Venza delivers exceptional fuel economy while offering a smooth and responsive drive. The all-wheel-drive system ensures stability in various conditions, while the refined interior features premium materials, a spacious cabin, and an 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 comes standard, providing peace of mind with features like pre-collision warning and lane-keeping assist. Visit our showroom today to test drive this impressive vehicle and discover why it's the perfect choice for your next adventure. At OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford, we take the stress out of buying a used car by providing you with our TruePrice from the start! You will have peace of mind knowing you got our best price up-front, without having to spend time negotiating down to the last dollar. All our pre-owned vehicles must pass an extremely thorough 153-point safety inspection, in order to be sold as OpenRoad Certified. All vehicles will have a Carfax verified history report, as well as a safety inspection report and breakdown of all work performed. We pride ourselves in our transparency, and wish to provide you with all the info you need to be confident in your vehicle purchase! Give us a call at 604-857-2657, visit our showroom at 30210 Automall Dr in Abbotsford, BC! Prices subject to $499 Documentation Fee, $499 Lease/Finance Fee, and applicable taxes. Dealer #40643
