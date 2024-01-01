$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Volkswagen Atlas
Trendline 2.0 TSI - Heated Seats - $145.69 /Wk
2022 Volkswagen Atlas
Trendline 2.0 TSI - Heated Seats - $145.69 /Wk
Location
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-627-2513
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
36,498KM
VIN 1V2GP2CA8NC545202
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AB2145
- Mileage 36,498 KM
Vehicle Description
WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
The family-oriented 2022 Volkswagen Atlas has plenty of room for passenger comfort, as well as being fun to drive. This 2022 Volkswagen Atlas is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
The 2022 Volkswagen Atlas is a premium family hauler that offers voluminous space for occupants and cargo, comfort, sophisticated safety and driver-assist technology. The exterior sports a bold design, with an imposing front grille, coherent body lines, and a muscular stance. On the inside, trim pieces are crafted with premium materials and carefully put together to ensure rugged build quality, with straightforward control layouts, ergonomic seats, and an abundance of storage space. With a bevy of standard safety technology that inspires confidence, the 2022 Volkswagen Atlas is an excellent option for a versatile and capable family SUV.This SUV has 36,498 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 235HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Atlas's trim level is Trendline 2.0 TSI. Start off your adventure right with this Atlas Trendline, which comes with an 8 inch digital instrument cluster, heated front seats, a multifunction steering wheel, and a vivid 6.5 inch infotainment screen bundled with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features include blind spot monitoring, forward collision mitigation, and front pedestrian detection. Additional features include LED headlights, heated power mirrors, a rearview camera, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Detection, Forward Collision Warning, Front Pedestrian Braking, Led Headlights.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $145.69 with $0 down for 96 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, plus Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $179 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee $500 - if applicable ). See dealer for details.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Forward Collision Warning
Front Pedestrian Braking
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Streaming Audio
Interior
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
Led Headlights
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Abbotsford Chrysler
1-800-627-2513
2022 Volkswagen Atlas