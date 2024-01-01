$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Bolt
EUV Premier NO ACCIDENTS!!
2023 Chevrolet Bolt
EUV Premier NO ACCIDENTS!!
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 5,612 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the 2023 Chevy Bolt Premier: Elevate Your Drive with Unmatched Efficiency and Style!
Experience the future of electric vehicles with the 2023 Chevy Bolt Premier. Boasting cutting-edge technology, sleek design, and impressive performance, this eco-friendly powerhouse redefines the driving experience.
Key Features:
Superior Efficiency: With its advanced electric powertrain, the Chevy Bolt Premier offers an impressive range, allowing you to go the distance with fewer stops.
Premium Comfort: Step into a refined interior crafted with premium materials and enjoy every journey in luxurious comfort.
Innovative Technology: Stay connected and entertained on the go with the latest infotainment system, featuring seamless smartphone integration and intuitive controls.
Enhanced Safety: Drive with peace of mind thanks to a comprehensive suite of advanced safety features designed to protect you and your passengers on every journey.
Stunning Design: Turn heads wherever you go with the sleek and modern design of the 2023 Chevy Bolt Premier, featuring bold lines and eye-catching details.
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Admin fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Abbotsford Hyundai
Abbotsford Hyundai
Call Dealer
1-800-684-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
1-800-684-2294