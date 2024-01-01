Menu
Account
Sign In
SUNROOF, REMOTE START, NAVIGATION <P> Introducing the 2023 Chevy Bolt Premier: Elevate Your Drive with Unmatched Efficiency and Style! <P> Experience the future of electric vehicles with the 2023 Chevy Bolt Premier. Boasting cutting-edge technology, sleek design, and impressive performance, this eco-friendly powerhouse redefines the driving experience. <P> Key Features: <P> Superior Efficiency: With its advanced electric powertrain, the Chevy Bolt Premier offers an impressive range, allowing you to go the distance with fewer stops. <P> Premium Comfort: Step into a refined interior crafted with premium materials and enjoy every journey in luxurious comfort. <P> Innovative Technology: Stay connected and entertained on the go with the latest infotainment system, featuring seamless smartphone integration and intuitive controls. <P> Enhanced Safety: Drive with peace of mind thanks to a comprehensive suite of advanced safety features designed to protect you and your passengers on every journey. <P> Stunning Design: Turn heads wherever you go with the sleek and modern design of the 2023 Chevy Bolt Premier, featuring bold lines and eye-catching details. <P> All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive. <P> *All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Admin fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

2023 Chevrolet Bolt

5,612 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Chevrolet Bolt

EUV Premier NO ACCIDENTS!!

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Chevrolet Bolt

EUV Premier NO ACCIDENTS!!

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

  1. 10967957
  2. 10967957
  3. 10967957
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
5,612KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1FZ6S00P4164134

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 5,612 KM

Vehicle Description

SUNROOF, REMOTE START, NAVIGATION


Introducing the 2023 Chevy Bolt Premier: Elevate Your Drive with Unmatched Efficiency and Style!


Experience the future of electric vehicles with the 2023 Chevy Bolt Premier. Boasting cutting-edge technology, sleek design, and impressive performance, this eco-friendly powerhouse redefines the driving experience.


Key Features:


Superior Efficiency: With its advanced electric powertrain, the Chevy Bolt Premier offers an impressive range, allowing you to go the distance with fewer stops.


Premium Comfort: Step into a refined interior crafted with premium materials and enjoy every journey in luxurious comfort.


Innovative Technology: Stay connected and entertained on the go with the latest infotainment system, featuring seamless smartphone integration and intuitive controls.


Enhanced Safety: Drive with peace of mind thanks to a comprehensive suite of advanced safety features designed to protect you and your passengers on every journey.


Stunning Design: Turn heads wherever you go with the sleek and modern design of the 2023 Chevy Bolt Premier, featuring bold lines and eye-catching details.


All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.


*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Admin fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

1 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai

Used 2023 Hyundai Elantra N Line Ultimate NO ACCIDENTS!! for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2023 Hyundai Elantra N Line Ultimate NO ACCIDENTS!! 5,421 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai KONA 2.0L LE Plus NO ACCIDENTS!! for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2022 Hyundai KONA 2.0L LE Plus NO ACCIDENTS!! 29,912 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai PALISADE Ultimate 7 Passenger NAVIGATION, HEATED STEERING, BLUELINK for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2020 Hyundai PALISADE Ultimate 7 Passenger NAVIGATION, HEATED STEERING, BLUELINK 54,123 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Abbotsford Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

1-800-684-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-684-2294

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller
2023 Chevrolet Bolt