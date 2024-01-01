$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2023 Chevrolet Colorado
LT - Aluminum Wheels
2023 Chevrolet Colorado
LT - Aluminum Wheels
Location
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-627-2513
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
8,892KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GCPTCEKXP1215035
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 8,892 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
This 2023 Chevy Colorado is more capable and ever ready for whatever epic adventures come your way. This 2023 Chevrolet Colorado is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
Redesigned for 2023 with updated powertrain options and a vastly improved interior, this Chevrolet Colorado is simply unstoppable. Boasting a raft of features for supreme off-roading prowess, this truck will take you over all terrain and back, without breaking a sweat. This 2023 Colorado is a great embodiment of versatility, capability and great value.This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 8,892 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 2.7L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Colorado's trim level is LT. This Colorado LT steps things up with upgraded aluminum wheels, push button start and daytime running lights, along with great standard features such as a vivid 11.3-inch diagonal infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, remote keyless entry, air conditioning, and a 6-speaker audio system. Safety features include automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian braking, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, Teen Driver, and forward collision alert with IntelliBeam high beam assist. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Proximity Key, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Front Pedestrian Braking.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
This 2023 Chevy Colorado is more capable and ever ready for whatever epic adventures come your way. This 2023 Chevrolet Colorado is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
Redesigned for 2023 with updated powertrain options and a vastly improved interior, this Chevrolet Colorado is simply unstoppable. Boasting a raft of features for supreme off-roading prowess, this truck will take you over all terrain and back, without breaking a sweat. This 2023 Colorado is a great embodiment of versatility, capability and great value.This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 8,892 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 2.7L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Colorado's trim level is LT. This Colorado LT steps things up with upgraded aluminum wheels, push button start and daytime running lights, along with great standard features such as a vivid 11.3-inch diagonal infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, remote keyless entry, air conditioning, and a 6-speaker audio system. Safety features include automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian braking, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, Teen Driver, and forward collision alert with IntelliBeam high beam assist. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Proximity Key, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Front Pedestrian Braking.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Convenience
Proximity Key
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Front Pedestrian Braking
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Interior
Apple CarPlay
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Abbotsford Chrysler
2019 Jeep Renegade High Altitude - Navigation 36,302 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk - Leather Seats - $139.08 /Wk 111,257 KM $29,926 + tax & lic
2012 Jeep Wrangler RUBICON - $179.62 /Wk 146,446 KM $27,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Abbotsford Chrysler
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
Call Dealer
1-800-627-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Abbotsford Chrysler
1-800-627-2513
2023 Chevrolet Colorado