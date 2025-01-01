$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2023 Dodge Charger
GT - Remote Start
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
6043811161
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # FVE8698
- Mileage 62,290 KM
Vehicle Description
Sport Suspension, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, 4G Wi-Fi, Apple CarPlay!
This Dodge Charger is bold, muscular, and loaded with heritage. This 2023 Dodge Charger is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
Blending muscle car styling with modern performance and technology, this Dodge Charger is a full-size sedan with attitude. It delivers even more performance than you might expect given its level of comfort and day-to-day usability. From the driver seat to the backseat, this Dodge Charger was crafted to provide the ultimate in high-performance comfort and road-ready confidence.This sedan has 62,290 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 300HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Charger's trim level is GT. This Charger GT steps things up with sport-tuned suspension, Satin Carbon aluminum wheels, remote engine start, rear parking sensors, mobile hotspot internet access, and other amazing standard features such as power-adjustable front seats with lumbar support, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, proximity keyless entry with push button start, dual-zone front climate control, a 6-speaker Alpine audio system, and an upgraded 8.4-inch infotainment screen powered by Uconnect 4C, with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and USB mobile projection. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sport Suspension, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, 4g Wi-fi, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Proximity Key.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C3CDXHG1PH528698.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia
| Our Quality Guarantee: We maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall. We provide an independent 360-degree inspection report through licensed 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured each vehicle will be a reliable, and responsible purchase. | Purchase Disclaimer: Your selected vehicle may have a differing finance and cash prices. When viewing our vehicles on third party marketplaces, please click over to our website to verify the correct price for the vehicle. The Sale Price on third party websites will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All prices are subject to and do not include, a $995 Finance Fee, a $995 Document Fee, and a $150 GPS Lot Security fee. These fee's as well as taxes, are included in all listed listed payment quotes. Please speak with Dealer for full details and exact numbers. o~o
