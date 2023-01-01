Menu
2023 Dodge Grand Caravan

3,433 KM

Details Description Features

$49,960

+ tax & licensing
$49,960

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Chrysler

1-800-627-2513

2023 Dodge Grand Caravan

2023 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT - Heated Seats - $182.14 /Wk

2023 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT - Heated Seats - $182.14 /Wk

Location

Abbotsford Chrysler

30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-627-2513

$49,960

+ taxes & licensing

3,433KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10389111
  Stock #: AB1775
  VIN: 2C4RC1ZG7PR528400

Vehicle Details

  Body Style Minivan / Van
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # AB1775
  Mileage 3,433 KM

Vehicle Description

WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax

We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !

This Grand Caravan is an efficient approach to the ultimate vehicle for families on the go. This 2023 Chrysler Grand Caravan is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

Enjoy the comfortable cabin experience and an elevated level of utility in this Chrysler Grand Caravan. It's designed to help keep you safely on the road and comes loaded with a long list of advanced safety features. Whether you need tons of practical space for family and friends or gear, the Chrysler Grand Caravan has room for it all.This low mileage van has just 3,433 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 287HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Grand Caravan's trim level is SXT. This ideal family hauler is stacked with amazing standard features such as heated front seats with power adjustment and lumbar support, 2nd row captain's chairs, 60-40 split folding 3rd row bench seats, a heated TechnoLeather synthetic leather steering wheel, dual-zone front air conditioning, power sliding rear doors, and a power liftgate for rear cargo access. Connectivity is handled via a 7-inch display powered by Uconnect 5, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, SiriusXM satellite radio, an integrated center stack radio, and USB mobile projection. Additional features also include forward collision warning with active braking, remote engine start, front and rear cupholders, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Forward Collision Alert.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RC1ZG7PR528400.



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $182.14 with $0 down for 96 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, plus Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $179 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee $500 - if applicable ). See dealer for details.

Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.

Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.

Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Sliding Doors

Seating

Heated Seats

Interior

remote start
Heated Steering Wheel

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate

Safety

REAR CAMERA
Forward collision alert

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Abbotsford Chrysler

Abbotsford Chrysler

30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

