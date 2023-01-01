2023 Dodge Grand Caravan

$49,960 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 , 4 3 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10389111

10389111 Stock #: AB1775

AB1775 VIN: 2C4RC1ZG7PR528400

Vehicle Details Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # AB1775

Mileage 3,433 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Sliding Doors Seating Heated Seats Interior remote start Heated Steering Wheel Exterior Aluminum Wheels Power Liftgate Safety REAR CAMERA Forward collision alert Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.