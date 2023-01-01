$49,960+ tax & licensing
$49,960
+ taxes & licensing
Abbotsford Chrysler
1-800-627-2513
2023 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT - Heated Seats - $182.14 /Wk
Location
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
3,433KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10389111
- Stock #: AB1775
- VIN: 2C4RC1ZG7PR528400
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AB1775
- Mileage 3,433 KM
Vehicle Description
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
This Grand Caravan is an efficient approach to the ultimate vehicle for families on the go. This 2023 Chrysler Grand Caravan is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
Enjoy the comfortable cabin experience and an elevated level of utility in this Chrysler Grand Caravan. It's designed to help keep you safely on the road and comes loaded with a long list of advanced safety features. Whether you need tons of practical space for family and friends or gear, the Chrysler Grand Caravan has room for it all.This low mileage van has just 3,433 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 287HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Grand Caravan's trim level is SXT. This ideal family hauler is stacked with amazing standard features such as heated front seats with power adjustment and lumbar support, 2nd row captain's chairs, 60-40 split folding 3rd row bench seats, a heated TechnoLeather synthetic leather steering wheel, dual-zone front air conditioning, power sliding rear doors, and a power liftgate for rear cargo access. Connectivity is handled via a 7-inch display powered by Uconnect 5, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, SiriusXM satellite radio, an integrated center stack radio, and USB mobile projection. Additional features also include forward collision warning with active braking, remote engine start, front and rear cupholders, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Forward Collision Alert.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RC1ZG7PR528400.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $182.14 with $0 down for 96 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, plus Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $179 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee $500 - if applicable ). See dealer for details.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Sliding Doors
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Forward collision alert
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
SiriusXM
