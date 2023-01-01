$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford Bronco
Base - Sunroof - Apple CarPlay
Location
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
6,520KM
Used
- VIN: 1FMEE5DP7PLA86861
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 6,520 KM
Vehicle Description
Carrying on the legendary legacy, this 2023 Ford Bronco defies all odds to take you on the best of adventures off-road. This 2023 Ford Bronco is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
With a nostalgia-inducing design along with remarkable on-road driving manners with supreme off-road capability, this 2023 Ford Bronco is indeed a jack of all trades, and masters every one of them. Durable build materials and functional engineering coupled with modern day infotainment and driver assistive features ensure that this iconic vehicle takes on whatever you can throw at it. Want an SUV that can genuinely do it all and look good while at it? Look no further than this 2023 Ford Bronco!This low mileage SUV has just 6,520 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 315HP 2.7L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Bronco's trim level is Base. This exciting off-roader is packed with fantastic standard features such as off-roading suspension, a comprehensive terrain management system with switchable drive modes, a manual targa composite 1st row sunroof, a manual convertible hard top with fixed rollover protection, a flip-up rear window, LED headlights with automatic high beams, and proximity keyless entry with push button start. Connectivity is handled by an 8-inch LCD screen powered by SYNC 4 with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, with SiriusXM satellite radio. Additional features include towing equipment including trailer sway control, pre-collision assist with pedestrian detection, forward collision mitigation, a rearview camera, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Off-road Suspension, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Forward Collision Alert, Proximity Key, Tow Package.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMEE5DP7PLA86861.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Sunroof
Convenience
Tow Package
Proximity Key
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Forward collision alert
Mechanical
Off-Road Suspension
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
SiriusXM
