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2023 Ford F-150 Lightning
Pro - Heated Seats
2023 Ford F-150 Lightning
Pro - Heated Seats
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
6043811161
$CALL
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Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # FV4350
- Mileage 52,246 KM
Vehicle Description
Electric Vehicle, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Navigation!
Built to get the job done right, this impressive F-150 Lightning is more than a concept, it is execution on a game changing scale. This 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
With an advanced all-electric powertrain, this F-150 Lightning continues the Ford Motors Legacy by producing a futuristic truck that's designed for the masses. More than just a concept, this F-150 Lightning proves that electric vehicles are more than just a gimmick, thanks to it impressive capability and massive network of electric charging station found throughout North America.
This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 52,246 km. It's nice in colour. It has a Single Speed transmission and is powered by a DUAL EMOTOR - EXTENDED RANGE BATTERY engine.
Our F-150 Lightning's trim level is PRO. Engineered to be a do-it-all EV, this F-150 Lightning Pro comes very well equipped with a luxurious interior that includes heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, power adjustable pedals, Ford's SYNC 4 infotainment system complete with voice recognition, built-in navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and SiriusXM radio. It also comes with extended running boards and enhanced lighting, super useful interior work surface, a class IV towing package, power locking tailgate, a large front trunk for extra storage, a proximity key, blind spot detection, lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, accident evasion assist, and so much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Electric Vehicle, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Navigation, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia
| Our Quality Guarantee: We maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall. We provide an independent 360-degree inspection report through licensed 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured each vehicle will be a reliable, and responsible purchase. | Purchase Disclaimer: Your selected vehicle may have a differing finance and cash prices. When viewing our vehicles on third party marketplaces, please click over to our website to verify the correct price for the vehicle. The Sale Price on third party websites will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All prices are subject to and do not include, a $995 Finance Fee, a $995 Document Fee, and a $499 GPS Lot Pack. VSA Security Fee of $10 is applicable as we are a Certified VSA Dealer (#40190). These fee's as well as taxes, are included in all listed listed payment quotes. Please speak with Dealer for full details and exact numbers. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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